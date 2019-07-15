Monday, July 15, 2019
     
Several students injured after roadways bus rams into school bus in Lucknow

A number of school students were injured after their bus was rammed by a roadways bus in Gomtinagar area of Lucknow. The injured students were immediately rushed to the hospital after the police reached the accident spot.

New Delhi Updated on: July 15, 2019 10:30 IST
School children injured in bus accident in Lucknow 

Several children were injured after a roadways bus rammed into a school bus early Monday in Lucknow. The incident was reported from Samata Mulak Chauraha in Gomtinagar area of the city. 

According to the sources, the school bus was moving on the wrong side of the road, while the accident occurred. 

The injured students were immediately rushed to the civil hospital soon after police reached the spot. 

Commenting over the incident, the local police said the incident occurred while the vehicles were in a rush to overtake each other. 

