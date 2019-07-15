Several students injured after roadways bus rams into school bus in Lucknow

Image Source : INDIA TV School children injured in bus accident in Lucknow

Several children were injured after a roadways bus rammed into a school bus early Monday in Lucknow. The incident was reported from Samata Mulak Chauraha in Gomtinagar area of the city.

According to the sources, the school bus was moving on the wrong side of the road, while the accident occurred.

The injured students were immediately rushed to the civil hospital soon after police reached the spot.

Commenting over the incident, the local police said the incident occurred while the vehicles were in a rush to overtake each other.

Also Read | Three killed, 8 hurt in bus-dumper collision in UP

Also Read | Drowsy drivers on UPSRTC buses will now be alarmed by a device, emergency brakes will stop vehicle