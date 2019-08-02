Friday, August 02, 2019
     
Lok Sabha on Friday passed a bill which seeks to remove the Congress president as a permanent member of a trust that runs the Jallianwala Bagh National Memorial amid a walkout by the Congress. The Jallianwala Bagh National Memorial (Amendment) Bill states that it seeks to "delete" the mention of 'President of the Indian National Congress' as a trustee.

LS passes Jallianwala Bagh National Memorial (amendment) Bill

Lok Sabha on Friday passed a bill which seeks to remove the Congress president as a permanent member of a trust that runs the Jallianwala Bagh National Memorial amid a walkout by the Congress.

The Jallianwala Bagh National Memorial (Amendment) Bill states that it seeks to "delete" the mention of 'President of the Indian National Congress' as a trustee.

The bill was passed by a voice vote amid Congress walkout. Earlier, amendments moved by opposition parties were defeated by a division of votes.

A division sought by opposition members at the time of consideration of the bill was also defeated 214 in favour of the consideration and 30 against it.

