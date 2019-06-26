Wednesday, June 26, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Light showers in Mumbai suburbs

Light showers in Mumbai suburbs

As per Met department, the monsoon will gain strength with a forecast of widespread rainfall in Goa and Konkan including Mumbai for four days till June 29.

PTI PTI
Mumbai Published on: June 26, 2019 11:15 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : PTI

Light showers in Mumbai suburbs

Representational image

Mumbaikars' wait for widespread rains seems to be getting longer with only light showers being witnessed Wednesday morning in areas like Andheri and Santacruz, a day after onset of the south-west monsoon was announced in Maharashtra, an IMD official said.

As per Met department, the monsoon will gain strength with a forecast of widespread rainfall in Goa and Konkan including Mumbai for four days till June 29.

Related Stories

Earlier in the morning, areas such as Andheri and Santacruz received some precipitation.

"We are observing the cloud pattern so that we can predict the possible downpour. The forecast for the next four days, till June 29 is of widespread rainfall in Goa and Konkan including Mumbai," the official said.

The Madhya Maharashtra region would receive some showers while other areas may have some dry days ahead, he said.

Marathwada and Vidarbha regions share similar forecast of scattered showers till June 29 which also means that the farming community as well as drinking water supply schemes in this region would have to wait longer to get sufficient rains to meet their needs.

As per the state government, more than 6,000 tankers are supplying drinking water in various villages and hamlets.

The monsoon, which generally arrives in Mumbai on June 10 every year, is behind schedule by more than two weeks, which is the longest such delay in the last ten years, IMD had said.

ALSO READ: Mumbai rains: BMC to launch app to update citizens on its monsoon preparations

Write a comment

Yoga Day 2019

Top News

Yoga Day 2019

Latest News

  Previous StoryHindus donate land for graveyard to Muslims in Ayodhya Next Story'If Muslims are living in gutter, then they must be pulled out of it,' says Asaduddin Owaisi  