Saturday, July 27, 2019
     
One kanwariya dead, another 4 injured as two bikes collide

In another incident in the same village, a labourer, identified as Arif, was killed on Friday night at a kawar camp along the highway when he accidentally fell in a pan of boiling oil.

Muzaffarnagar Published on: July 27, 2019 11:21 IST
Kanwariya dead, another 4 injured as two bikes collide
Kanwariya dead, another 4 injured as two bikes collide

One kanwariya was killed and another four were seriously injured after two bikes crashed into each other on the Delhi-Dehradun national highway near Barla village here, police said on Saturday.

The accident occurred on Friday night, killing 23-year-old Arun from Haryana, they said, adding that the injured were shifted to a hospital.

In another incident in the same village, a labourer, identified as Arif, was killed on Friday night at a kawar camp along the highway when he accidentally fell in a pan of boiling oil.

The family members of Arif staged a protest after laying the body near the camp, demanding compensation, police said.

The body was sent for post-mortem after the police intervened, they said.

