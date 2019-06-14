Friday, June 14, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. Ladakh: 81 stranded tourists rescued by Indian Army

Ladakh: 81 stranded tourists rescued by Indian Army

The Indian Army on Friday rescued 81 tourists who were left stranded in Ladakh. The tourists were on a visit to Shyok.  

India TV News Desk India TV News Desk
Srinagar Published on: June 14, 2019 17:32 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : PTI

Representational image

The Indian Army on Friday rescued 81 tourists who were left stranded in Ladakh. The tourists were on a visit to Shyok.

According to a tweet from Northern Command, Indian Army, the tourists were stuck on the Pratapur-Tutuk road. 

After the rescue, the tourists were immediately provided with shelter, warm clothes and medical aid for injured ones. 

The rescued tourists were also given accessories like jackets, caps and warm clothes, and were taken to the Army camps. 

During their stay, the tourist wrote thanksgiving messages for the Indian Army.

(With inputs from ANI)

 

Write a comment

Top News

Salaam India 2019

Latest News

  Previous StoryAAP asks MEA to ensure return of two women from Punjab stranded abroad