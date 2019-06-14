Ladakh: 81 stranded tourists rescued by Indian Army

Image Source : PTI Representational image

The Indian Army on Friday rescued 81 tourists who were left stranded in Ladakh. The tourists were on a visit to Shyok.

According to a tweet from Northern Command, Indian Army, the tourists were stuck on the Pratapur-Tutuk road.

After the rescue, the tourists were immediately provided with shelter, warm clothes and medical aid for injured ones.

The rescued tourists were also given accessories like jackets, caps and warm clothes, and were taken to the Army camps.

During their stay, the tourist wrote thanksgiving messages for the Indian Army.

(With inputs from ANI)