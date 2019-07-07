Indian Army to buy American howitzer ammo for long-range accurate strikes

In a bid to strike enemy target close to populated areas without collateral damage, the Indian Army is in the process of acquiring Excalibur guided long-range artillery ammunition which can strike targets more than 50 km away.

This plan to acquire the Excalibur artillery ammunition from the Americans comes under the emergency procurement procedure, government sources told news agency ANI.

The acquisition case is being processed under the emergency powers for procurement of weapon systems and ammunition to be war-ready in post-Pulwama attack like situations.

This acquired ammunition will be deployed with the Army units posted at the Line of Control (LoC) where artillery shelling by Pakistan is common.

This new ammunition can be busted in the air as well as after it penetrates into bunker-type structure by using its different fuses.

The Army has briefed Defence Minister Rajnath Singh about its plans to acquire the guided ammunition from the US which uses the GPS system to hit targets at ranges more than 50 km.

Excalibur ammunition was developed by the US for improving the accuracy of the artillery shells in the war in Afghanistan which the Americans have been fighting for the better part of two decades.

The Army has also started inducting the US made M-777 ultra-light howitzer which can be used for firing the Excalibur ammunition as well as Spike anti-tank guided missiles which can be used against enemy armored columns.

The Indian Air Force recently acquired multiple ammunition and spares for its fighter aircraft to be war-ready.

The acquisition by the Air Force includes the Balakot airstrike-fame Spice 2000 bombs, made by Israel, including the version which can penetrate and destroy fortified structures. The IAF has also acquired the Strum Ataka anti-tank guided missiles for its Mi-35 attack helicopters.

(with inputs from ANI)