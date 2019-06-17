Imposter posing as BSES official arrested in Delhi

Imposter posing as BSES official arrested in South Delhi locality

A gang of imposters posing as discom officials has been busted in the national capital and its leader arrested, Delhi power distribution company (discom) BSES said on Monday.

Advising consumers to verify the identity of persons who visit their premises claiming to be from BSES, a company statement said that in a case last year similar to this one in a south Delhi locality, an imposter was arrested in Krishna Nagar (east Delhi). In November last, the discom had announcing the nabbing of 10 such imposters.

"The gang was trying to extort money, and almost succeeded in doing so, from an affluent Greater Kailash resident by masquerading as BSES enforcement officials. They were trying to extort Rs 30,000 from the resident," it said.

"Three persons, posing as BSES enforcement' officials approached a owner of an under construction house in Greater Kailash II and almost managed to convince him that he was 'misusing' the electricity connection and will have to pay a penalty of Rs 1,25,000. The gang offered to 'settle' the amount for Rs 30,000."

However, sensing something amiss, the house owner informed BSES officials who laid a trap to catch the imposters red handed using the Rs 30,000 demanded as bait.

"Before he could get away, Ravi Kumar, aresident of Budh Vihar, was nabbed by the consumer, BSES officials and police personnel. In the ensuing melee, the impostor's two accomplices (Sangam Vihar residents Nishant and Shakeel), who were on a bike, managed to flee," the statement said.

"An FIR has been registered at the Defence Colony Police Station and efforts are underway by the police to nab the absconding duo," it added.

BSES discoms have further intensified their crackdown against imposters and over 30 such impersonators have been apprehended in the last 3-4 years, it added.

Advising consumers to verify the identity of persons claiming to be from BSES, a company spokesperson said: "We once again appeal to our consumers not to get intimidated by impostors and give them any money whatever be the reason. All enforcement (fines and penalties) and commercial payments are to be made only at designated BSES offices."

"If consumers have any doubt or notice anything suspicious, they should immediately alert the nearest BSES office or call 262 73311 / 39999707 for BRPL and 8010930719 / 39999808 for BYPL or inform the local police on 100," the statement said.

