Tuesday, June 18, 2019
     
Himachal Pradesh makes GPS device must for trekkers

The decision of carrying a GPS device to tackle exigency was taken at a review meeting chaired by Additional Chief Secretary Shrikant Baldi in Shimla on preparedness for the monsoon.

Shimla Published on: June 18, 2019 19:51 IST
Representational Image of trekking

The Himachal Pradesh government on Tuesday made it mandatory for trekkers to carry a GPS device to tackle any exigency.

A decision in this regard was taken at a review meeting chaired by Additional Chief Secretary Shrikant Baldi here on preparedness for the monsoon.

He said it was important that trekking and other 'yatras' were restricted during adverse weather. "It would be made mandatory for trekkers to have a GPS device so that they can be provided all possible help in case of any emergency," said Baldi.

Being a disaster-prone state, it is essential to pay special attention to disseminating weather advisories and installing early warning systems in Himachal Pradesh, he said.

While Kullu and Dalhousie have been identified for installation of early warning systems, Rampur and Mandi towns have been zeroed in for setting up the relief and rescue base of National Disaster Response Force.

ALSO READ: Nanda Devi: Indian Mountaineering Foundation team to set off today to retrieve climbers' bodies via land routes

