Encephalitis outbreak: Odisha government orders testing of Litchi fruits in market

Image Source : AP After encephalitis death in Bihar, Odisha government orders testing of litchi fruit

The Odisha government, on Tuesday, ordered laboratory test of litchi fruit being sold in markets in the state.

The decision is taken in view of the rising encephalitis deaths in Bihar after Health experts suspected that the deaths of children in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur were linked to toxins present in the popular fruit.

According to sources, the Department of Health and Family Welfare asked the Food Commissioner to collect and test the sample of Litchi being sold in the market.

Odisha Health Minister, Naba Kishore Das has also ordered to provide results of the test as soon as possible.

"The minister has asked the Food Safety Commissioner to collect and test samples of litchi being sold in the market," an official at the minister's office said.

In view of the rising #encephalitis deaths in #Bihar, #Odisha government on June 18 directed officials to collect samples of #litchi being sold in the market and test it for any #toxins affecting human #health.



Photo: IANS pic.twitter.com/f9SKcoh7AS — IANS Tweets (@ians_india) June 18, 2019

According to Health department sources, in 2016, Malkangiri district of Odisha had reported 90 children deaths due to Encephalitis.

AES has already claimed more than 100 lives of minors in Bihar`s Muzaffarpur, which is one of the litchi growing areas in the state.

Many reports clearly state that the consumption of Litchi is the major reason behind the massive spread of AES ( Acute Encephalitis Syndrome).

Encephalitis is a viral disease, which causes mild flu-like symptoms such as high fever, convulsions, and headache.