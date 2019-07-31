Electricity bills in Delhi to go down as government reduces fixed charges

The Delhi Electricity Regulatory Commission (DERC) on Wednesday announced new tariff for 2019-20 and slashed fixed charges for domestic consumers with sanctioned load of up to 15 kilowatts.

Now, the consumers have to pay Rs 105 less per kilowatt per month for a sanctioned load of up to 2 kilowatts.

"The consumers were paying Rs 125 per kilowatt per month for meters having sanctioned load of up to 2 kilowatts. As per the revised tariff, they will have to pay Rs 20 per kilowatt per month," the DERC said.

Similarly, for sanctioned load between 2 and 5 kilowatts, the consumers have to pay only Rs 50 per kilowatt per month in place of Rs 140 per kilowatt per month.

"For sanctioned load between 5 and 15 kilowatts, the consumers were paying Rs 175 per kilowatt per month. Now they have to pay just Rs 100 per kilowatt per month," the new tariff reads.

The new tariff will be applicable from August 1.

