Delhi-Leh HRTC bus service begins today | All you need to know

Thursday, June 20, 2019
     
The 1,072-km route crosses through mountain passes as high as 17,000 feet. At Keylong, the bus will take halt for one night.

New Delhi Updated on: June 20, 2019 10:30 IST
To facilitate the common man and tourists, the Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) will resume its bus service between Delhi and Leh from Thursday. 

Because of heavy snowfall near Baralacha, the bus service was suspended on September 15 last year.

Here’s all you need to know:

  • At 5 am, the bus will start from Keylong and reach Leh around 7:30 pm. 
  • The next day, at 5 am, it would start from Leh to Keylong. It will arrive in Keylong around 7:30 pm. 
  • For a night, the bus will take halt at Keylong and the next morning, it will start for Delhi at 6:30 am. 
  • The bus will leave from Delhi to Leh at 2:30 pm. 
  • In a few days, the HRTC would start one more bus between the national capital and Leh.

