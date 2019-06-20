Delhi-Leh HRTC bus service begins today | All you need to know

Image Source : AP Representational

To facilitate the common man and tourists, the Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) will resume its bus service between Delhi and Leh from Thursday.

Because of heavy snowfall near Baralacha, the bus service was suspended on September 15 last year.

The 1,072-km route crosses through mountain passes as high as 17,000 feet. At Keylong, the bus will take halt for one night.

Here’s all you need to know: