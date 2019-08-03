Image Source : ANI 'Dead' man comes back to life in hospital morgue in Assam

A pateint, who was allegedly declared dead by the hospital authorities, was later found alive lying on the floor in an isolated ward meant for dead bodies.

The patient, identified as Mohammad Hussain, suffering from an unknown disease, was admitted to Tinsukia Civil Hospital in Assam on July 31 and was declared dead by the hospital authorities after three days.

"The doctors informed us that Hussain has died, three days after he was admitted in the hospital. However, we later found him lying on the floor of an isolated ward meant to keep the dead bodies," news agency ANI quoted Hussain's relative as saying.

Tinsukia: Relatives of a patient Mohammad Hussain claim that they were informed by Tinsukia Civil Hospital authorities that Hussain died, 3 days after he was admitted, but they found him lying on a floor in an isolated ward meant for bodies. #Assam (01.08.19) pic.twitter.com/RYV0aTkydj — ANI (@ANI) August 2, 2019

However, the Hospital's Superintendent refuted the claims made by the patients family and said that the 'isolated room' is a ward meant for the patients who are very critical.

"That room is part of our medicine ward where critical patients are kept, only body of a patient who died earlier wasn't removed yet. It isn't a morgue. We kept him (Hussain) on floor so that he doesn't fall down from bed," Hospital's Superintendent Gopinath Bardale said.