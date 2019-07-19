Dabur elevates Amit Burman as chairman

Representative Image

Home grown FMCG firm Dabur India on Friday said it has elevated Amit Burman as the company's chairman as part of the family succession.

He was earlier designated as vice-chairman.

Amit Burman, 50, son of late Gyan C Burman, replaced Anand C Burman who stepped down as the director and chairman of the company, Dabur India said in a statement.

The appointment was approved by the company's board in its meeting held on Friday, it added.

Besides, the board also approved the appointment of Mohit Burman as the vice-chairman and induction of Aditya Burman as a non-executive additional director on the board.

The Rs 8,500-crore company also said its former chief executive officer Sunil Duggal has resigned from the board.

Amit Burman had spearheaded Dabur's foray into the packaged foods business with the launch of packaged fruit juices under the brand 'Real', said a statement.

He had established Dabur Foods as a wholly-owned subsidiary of Dabur and took the responsibilities as the CEO of this venture.

Amit is also a leading restaurateur having set up a food retailing venture Lite Bite Foods, which today has a network of over 100 restaurants across the globe.

While Mohit is the driving force behind the Burman family's foray into financial services sectors, such as life and general insurances along with asset management and sports.

Aditya is the sixth-generation member of the Burman family which founded Dabur over 135 years ago.