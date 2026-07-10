Auckland's iconic Sky Tower illuminated with tri-colour as PM Modi arrives for 2-day New Zealand visit

Auckland:

The iconic Sky Tower in Auckland was illuminated with the Indian tri-colour to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who arrived in New Zealand on Friday for last leg of his three-nation visit.

A photo of the illuminated Sky Tower also went viral on social media, which was also shared by Ministry External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal on X (formerly Twitter), who said the gesture shows the growing ties between New Delhi and Wellington.

"A special welcome in Auckland!" Jaiswal said. The iconic Sky Tower was illuminated to mark the visit of PM @narendramodi to New Zealand, symbolizing the friendship between our two countries."

Upon his arrival in Auckland, PM Modi was welcomed by his New Zealand counterpart Christopher Luxon at the airport. Sharing his photos with Luxon, PM Modi said he is looking forward to his bilateral meeting with the New Zealand prime minister and also addressing a community programme on Saturday.

Later, he was given a rousing welcome by the Indian diaspora in Auckland, with performances showcasing the cultures of Punjab, Tamil Nadu, a fusion of Carnatic and Hindustani classical music.

In another post on X, he said the Indian diaspora has kept India's cultural heritage vibrant across generations and have strengthened the ties between the two countries.

"The love and affection of the New Zealand's Indian community touched me deeply. They have waited four decades for the visit of an Indian Prime Minister and their extraordinary enthusiasm and warmth were visible today. Their bond with India remains unwavering," he said.

Coming to PM Modi's two-day New Zealand visit, he arrived in Auckland after concluding his three-day Australia tour. He will hold talks with Luxon, discussing ways to strengthen the economic, trade and commercial engagements. Later, he will also address the Indian diaspora at a community event.

Meanwhile, during his Australia tour, PM Modi held summit talks with Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, and both leaders reinforced the vital role of the bilateral partnership in ensuring a peaceful Indo-Pacific. A major highlight of the summit talks between the two leaders was their focus on significantly ramping up defence ties, especially in the maritime domain.

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