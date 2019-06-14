Breaking: Cyclone Vayu haunts again, likely to hit Gujarat's Kutch

Cyclone Vayu to recurve, likely to hit Gujarat's Kutch

It seems that the danger posed by Cyclone Vayu is far from over. According to a latest update, Cyclone Vayu will recurve and is expected to hit Gujarat's Kutch as a cyclonic storm or deep depression.

Earlier on Friday, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani had said cyclonic storm no longer posed any threat to the state as it had move away westward. Following a meeting with top officials in Gandhinagar, Rupani had even asked the authorities to let around 2.75 lakh people who had been shifted to safety to return to their homes.

A weather report earlier today had said that the cyclone is moving slowly away from the coast. It said Cyclone Vayu was located in the Arabian Sea, around 150 km from Porbandar.

Teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) will remain stationed along the coastline for another 48 hours

It was predicted earlier that Cyclone Vayu would make landfall on Gujarat coast Thursday afternoon, leading the government to prepare for possible damage. It also brought moderate-to-heavy rains to 114 tehsils of Gujarat, mostly along the coast.