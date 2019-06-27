CBI files fresh charge sheet against self-styled guru Virendra Dixit

Image Source : PTI Image for representation

The CBI Thursday filed a fresh charge sheet against self- styled spiritual guru Virendra Dev Dixit, who ran an ashram in Rohini here, in a case of rape of one of his followers, officials said.

In its charge sheet filed in a special court, the agency has accused the absconding Dixit and his associate Gyaneshwari Mali of drugging and raping the follower between 2011-15, they said.

The CBI has alleged that it was Mali who brought the follower and drugged her before sending to the room of Dixit in Lucknow where she was raped.

The agency has filed three cases against Dixit. In two cases, charge sheet has already been filed.

