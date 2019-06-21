Friday, June 21, 2019
     
Authorities cancel Geelani's Kashmir University visit

On Thursday, Geelani had announced that he would be visiting the university in connection with an ongoing Urdu book fair in the campus.

IANS IANS
Srinagar Published on: June 21, 2019 12:51 IST
Separatist leader, Syed Ali Geelani.  
Image Source : PTI

Separatist leader, Syed Ali Geelani.

 

Authorities on Friday cancelled a proposed visit to the Kashmir University by senior separatist leader, Syed Ali Geelani.

On Thursday, Geelani had announced that he would be visiting the university in connection with an ongoing Urdu book fair in the campus. 

Students of the university had reportedly invited him to visit the book fair.

But authorities on Friday morning informed the octogenarian separatist leader that he cannot move out of his Hyderpora residence in Srinagar.

Geelani has been placed under house arrest since 2010 in order to prevent his participation in separatist-called rallies and protests.

Also Read: I-T department attaches Geelani's Delhi house on wilful tax evasion charges

