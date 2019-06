Arvind Kumar appointed new IB chief

Arvind Kumar, 1984 batch IPS, has been appointed as the new Intelligence Bureau (IB) Chief on Wednesday. Samant Goel will head RAW.

Arvind Kumar is an expert on Kashmir and replaces Rajiv Jain. While Samat Goel, the new RAW chief, was the brain behind the Balakot airstrike. Goel will succeed Anil Dhasmana.

According to the reports, Samant Goel will take charge of the Research and Analysis Wing or RAW, which looks after the external intelligence of the country.

More details to follow.