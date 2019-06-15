Akhilesh Yadav meets Governor Ram Naik, submits memorandum over law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh

Image Source : PTI/FILE Akhilesh Yadav

Former Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Saturday met Governor Ram Naik at Raj Bhavan. He handed over a memorandum to the Governor over law and order situation in the state.

On Wednesday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath held a meeting with officials to review the law-and-order situation.

The meeting assumes significance as in the past few days, the state has witnessed a spate of heinous crimes -- ranging from rapes of toddlers, incidents of crime against women and even an attack on a journalist.

Adityanath directed the officials present at the meeting to ensure that there was no compromise on law and order.

"In the districts, the district magistrates and senior superintendents of police or superintendents of police are directly responsible for the law-and-order situation. Hence, they have to work by adopting strictness, boldness and impartiality. A close watch should be maintained on anti-social elements, and immediate and effective remedial action should be initiated at every level," he said.

Orders were also issued to review the functioning of the anti-Romeo squads and stop the incidents of crime against women. People should be made aware of the various welfare and empowerment measures initiated by the government for women, the chief minister said.

Instructions were issued to conduct raids at all possible places from where illegal and spurious liquor was being sold. The public should also be made aware about the spurious liquor being sold from illegal outlets, Adityanath said.

He asked the DMs, SSPs and SPs to conduct surprise checks at the jails across the state, so that criminal activities were not carried out from prisons.

Former Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav leaves after meeting Governor Ram Naik at Raj Bhavan. Akhilesh Yadav handed a memorandum to the Governor over law and order situation in the state. pic.twitter.com/bmYkupmExA — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) June 15, 2019

WATCH VIDEO:

(With inputs from agencies)