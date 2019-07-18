4 Policemen suspended for assaulting journalist in Mathura

Image Source : PTI Representational image

Four policemen in Uttar Pradesh have been suspended for allegedly assaulting a journalist. Senior Superintendent of Police Shalabh Mathur said that the accused policemen were suspended late on Wednesday.

Post-in-charge Rajendra Singh, sub-inspector Yashpal Singh, and constables Dharmendra Kumar and Rohit Kumar were suspended after they assaulted journalist Shyam Joshi on Tuesday when he had asked the policemen on duty not to park their vehicle in the middle of the road as people were already facing traffic congestion on Goverdhan road.

Earlier on Wednesday, a delegation of journalists approached the SSP, demanding stern action against the erring police personnel. Joshi was discharged from the hospital on Wednesday evening.

Mathur said a three-member committee has found the four police personnel guilty. A letter has also been sent to higher authorities for their out of zone transfer

