Bangladesh's pharma company Beximo announces investment plans with India's SIL

A step that will strengthen the relationship between Bangladesh and India, Beximo has announced that it will be investing in Adar Poonawalla's Serum India Limited (SIL) for the development of the coronavirus vaccine.

According to reports, the deal is designed in such a way that it will ensure that Bangladesh is among the first countries to receive an agreed quantity of this vaccine from SII on a priority basis, a BPL statement said on Friday. The investment will be treated as an advance for the vaccine.

"We at Beximco have been able to guarantee that once the vaccine is globally registered, Bangladesh will be one of the first countries to use it," BPL principal Shayan F Rahman told NDTV, adding, "It is a sign of the depth of relationship not just between Serum India and Beximco, but also between the two countries."

The deal between Baximo and SIL was announced on August 28.

This announcement comes days after Indian Foreign Secretary Harsh Shringla met Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina in Dhaka.

