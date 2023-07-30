Mizoram begins collection of biometric details of Myanmar nationals

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga

MHA order: After the Union Ministry of Home Affairs issued instructions, the Mizoram government has started the process of collection of biometric details of the Myanmar nationals, an official said on Sunday (July 30).

Over 30,000 Myanmar nationals have taken shelter in the northeastern state of Mizoram since February 2021 following a coup by the Myanmar military junta in the neighbouring country.

According to home department officer on special duty-cum-joint secretary David H. Lalthangliana, a pilot project of recording biometric data of Myanmar nationals was launched in all the 11 districts last week.

The official informed that the exercise was being held in the relief camps.

The MHA had in April this year instructed the Mizoram and Manipur governments to collect biometric details of illegal immigrants.

In June, the Ministry reminded both states to complete the exercise by September 30.

David informed that the exercise could not be undertaken with immediate effect as the original format needed to be altered to collect data from Myanmar nationals.

Profiling of Myanmar nationals conducted

The Mizoram government had previously conducted profiling of the Myanmar nationals on its own and issued identity cards to them.

Chief Minister Zoramthanga had earlier objected to the instruction of the Centre to deport Myanmar nationals.

Zoramthanga had said Mizoram could not push back the Myanmar nationals as they belong to the same ethnic group and he had to provide shelter on humanitarian grounds.

Majority of the Myanmar nationals live in relief camps, while some stay in rented houses and others have been accommodated by their relatives.

The government, NGOs, churches and villagers provide food to the Myanmar nationals, who also support themselves on daily labour.

(With PTI inputs)

ALSO READ | Manipur violence: Around 700 people of Meitei community left Mizoram out of fear

ALSO READ | 41 people of Meitei community reach Assam from Mizoram after threat over Manipur viral video