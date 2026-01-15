What happened in the Jalgaon Municipal Corporation in the last elections in 2018? Maharashtra Municipal Elections: The last municipal elections in Jalgaon were held on August 8, 2018, when voters elected representatives to 75 seats. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerged as the single largest party, winning 57 seats.

Jalgaon:

Elections for the 29 municipal corporations in Maharashtra were held on January 15. The voting was done in a single phase across the 29 corporations, including voting for the Jalgaon Municipal Corporation. The results for all civic body polls will be declared on Friday, January 16.

What happened in the Jalgaon Municipal Corporation election in 2018?

The last municipal elections in Jalgaon were held on August 8, 2018, when voters elected representatives to 75 seats. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerged as the single largest party, winning 57 seats, followed by the Shiv Sena with 13seats. The AIMIM won three seats while independents and other candidates accounted for the remaining two seats.

In terms of vote share in 2018, the BJP got 47.61 per cent of the votes polled, followed by the Shiv Sena at 32.01 per cent. The NCP received 6.39 per cent, the Congress 1.11 per cent, CPI (M) got 0.06 per cent, and the BSP 0.11 per cent of the total votes.

Jalgaon Municipal Corporation: Voter turnout in 2018

Voter turnout in the 2018 Jalgaon Municipal Corporation elections stood at 55.72 per cent, with a total of 2,03,407 votes cast. There were 3,65,072 voters in the Jalgaon Municipal Corporation during the 2018 elections. Out of this, 1,93,409 were male, and 1,71,637 were female voters. Two voters belonged to the third gender.

Of the 75 seats in the corporation, 38 were reserved for women candidates. Category-wise, 46 seats were for the general category, 5 for Scheduled Castes, 4 for Scheduled Tribes, and 20 for Backward Class Categories (BCC).

Jalgaon Municipal Corporation results

Meanwhile, results for the Jalgaon Municipal Corporation, alongside 28 other civic bodies in the state, will be announced on January 16. The 29 municipal corporations include Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Thane, Ulhasnagar, Kalyan-Dombivli, Aurangabad (Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar), Pune, Nashik, Nagpur, Jalgaon, Ahmednagar (Ahilyanagar), Kolhapur, Bhiwandi-Nizampur, Nanded-Waghala, Malegaon, Latur, Parbhani, Navi Mumbai, Vasai-Virar City, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Solapur, Amravati, Akola, Mira Bhayandar, Panvel, Chandrapur, Sangli-Mirajpur-Kupwad, Dhule, Ichalkaranji, and Jalna.

The ruling Mahayuti alliance comprises the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde), and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP-Ajit Pawar). The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) includes the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP-Sharadchandra Pawar), and the Indian National Congress. However, the Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) has joined hands with the Shiv Sena (UBT) for the BMC polls, while the Congress has allied with the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA).