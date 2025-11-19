ST bus loses control at Maharashtra's Sinnar bus stand; One killed, several injured A state transport bus suddenly veered off course and climbed onto the platform. All injured have been taken to nearby hospitals for treatment.

New Delhi:

A child was killed and several got injured after a tragic accident at the Sinnar bus stand in Nashik. A state transport bus suddenly veered off course and climbed onto the platform. All injured have been taken to nearby hospitals for treatment.

Chilling CCTV footage emerges

A disturbing video of the incident has surfaced, showing the bus moving uncontrollably toward passengers before ramming into the platform.

CCTV footage from the terminal shows the vehicle entering the stand at a moderate speed before abruptly veering toward the waiting crowd, raising suspicion of a mechanical failure.

Family was returning for pilgrimage

Officials identified the child who died as 9-year-old Adarsh Borade. His family was returning to their village, Dapur Sinnar, after completing a pilgrimage to Pandharpur. They had been waiting at the bus stand when the accident occurred. Passengers and shopkeepers rushed to help moments after the crash, pulling the injured to safety.

Authorities are investigating whether a brake malfunction caused the driver to lose control. Preliminary accounts according to reports suggest a possible mechanical fault, but a detailed technical inspection of the bus is underway.