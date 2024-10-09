Shiv Sena (UBT) criticises ally Congress' for its solo strategy after Haryana election defeat

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Sanjay Raut

Following Congress's defeat in the Haryana assembly elections, its alliance partner in Maharashtra, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray faction), has expressed dissatisfaction with Congress's decision to contest the polls independently. Sanjay Raut, a prominent Member of Parliament from Shiv Sena (UBT), shared his views on the recent electoral outcomes, emphasising the lessons that can be learned from Congress's loss.

Raut asserted that the results in Haryana would not affect the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections. He remarked, “No one should consider themselves a bigger brother to anyone else,” stressing the importance of unity and humility among political factions.

The elections in Haryana coincided with those in Jammu and Kashmir, with both states featuring 90 seats. Raut pointed out that while the BJP claimed victory in Haryana, the Congress and the National Conference are anticipated to maintain their influence in Jammu and Kashmir.

He criticised Prime Minister Modi and Home Minister Shah's portrayal of the removal of Article 370, arguing that the BJP still faced setbacks in Jammu and Kashmir despite this significant constitutional change.

Raut also addressed the failure of the INDIA coalition to form in Haryana, suggesting that a united front could have changed the election results. He criticised Congress for believing it could secure victory alone, stating that their reluctance to share power ultimately led to their downfall. “If the INDIA coalition had been formed, we might have seen a different outcome,” he added.

Acknowledging the BJP's campaign strategy, Raut commended their effective approach in Haryana, noting their capability to reverse fortunes in what seemed like a losing battle.

On the issue of Congress contesting elections independently, Raut stated that if the party chooses to go solo, it should publicly announce this decision. This would allow other coalition partners to make independent decisions regarding their electoral strategies.

Raut’s comments come amid ongoing tensions between Shiv Sena (UBT) and Congress over seat-sharing arrangements for the upcoming assembly elections in Maharashtra. The Shiv Sena (UBT) linked Congress's defeat in Haryana to its neglect of alliance partners. Raut said, “The INDIA coalition was successful in Jammu and Kashmir because Congress participated as part of an alliance, but their solo run in Haryana led to defeat, despite public dissatisfaction with the BJP.”

Raut further stressed the need for clarity from Congress, urging the party to define its approach moving forward. The growing tensions within the opposition alliance highlight the competitive landscape as parties prepare for critical state elections.