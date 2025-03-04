Shiv Sena to stage state-wide protest, demands sedition case against Abu Azmi for glorifying Aurangzeb A zero FIR was registered against Abu Azmi in the Naupada Police Station of Thane and was transferred to Marine Drive police station in Mumbai in connection with his remarks on Aurangzeb.

Expressing resentment over his statement on Aurangzeb, Shiv Sena on Tuesday said it will stage a statewide protest against statements disrespecting Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj. The party has demanded that a sedition case be filed against Samajwadi Party leader Abu Azmi and that he be suspended from the Assembly for glorifying Aurangzeb.

Earlier in the day, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde demanded that a case of sedition be registered against Abu Azmi, for praising Aurangzeb. "We condemn the murderer of Dharmaveer Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, i.e. Aurangzeb whose melodies the Assembly member Abu Azmi sings," he said.

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde also demanded that a case of sedition against Abu Azmi be registered in both houses of the Legislative Assembly.

While making a statement in this regard, Deputy Chief Minister Shinde said, "I salute Dharmaveer Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, the protector of religion and freedom, and his bravery. Although people like Abu Azmi live in India physically, they live in the Mughals in their minds. They have nothing to do with the history and culture of the country. The world knows what kind of ruler Aurangzeb was. Aurangzeb was cruel. What a great administrator he was. We condemn the Pilawali who is aiding such monsters."

"No matter how many grand statements Abu Azmi makes, he will not change history because this history is of the bravery and valor of the Marathas" the Deputy CM added.

The Deputy CM said that Abu Azmi needed to learn the true history of Shmbhaji Maharaj. "Shambhu Raja, who won 69 battles in nine years, was a great warrior. He was a great administrator. Abu Azmi should learn the true history of Sambhaji Maharaj instead of telling the false history of Aurangzeb," he said

In his statement, the Deputy Chief Minister also said, "The lion that will destroy the country was Shiva's shadow; the most powerful and glorious was Shambhu Raja." The reaction comes after SP MLA Abu Azmi, in an interaction with the media in the Marine Drive area, stated that Aurangzeb was a good administrator.

Azmi later claimed that his statements had been twisted and if he had hurt anyone then he was ready to withdraw his statement.

"My words have been twisted. I have said what historians and writers have said about Aurangzeb Rahmatullah Alaih. I have not made any derogatory comment about Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Sambhaji Maharaj or any other great men - but still if anyone has been hurt by my statement, then I take back my words, my statement. This issue is being made a political issue, and I think that closing the budget session of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly because of this is causing harm to the people of Maharashtra," he said.

A zero FIR was registered against Abu Azmi in the Naupada Police Station of Thane and was transferred to Marine Drive police station in Mumbai in connection with his remarks on Aurangzeb.

(With inputs from ANI)