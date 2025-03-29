Saif Ali Khan stabbing case accused seeks bail, claims case against him is 'fabricated' Bangladeshi national Shariful Islam allegedly broke into the residence of actor couple Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan in the upscale Bandra area with the intention of robbery in the early hours of January 16. He stabbed Saif Ali Khan multiple times and fled.

Shariful Islam Shahzad, the accused of attacking Saif Ali Khan, has filed a bail plea in the Mumbai Sessions Court. In the plea filed through his lawyer, Islam claimed that he has not committed any crime and the case against him is fabricated. He was arrested on January 19 in Thane. As per police, Shariful allegedly broke into Saif Ali Khan's 12th-floor apartment in the early hours of January 16 and stabbed him six times before fleeing the scene.

Islam entered the house with the intent of robbing and, in the process, attacked the actor and his staff member, Gita, using a wooden weapon and a hexa blade. After the attack, Saif Ali Khan spent five days in the hospital before being discharged on January 21.

Currently, this case is going on in Bandra Magistrate Court, but comes under the jurisdiction of Mumbai Sessions Court. However, the case will be transferred to the sessions court only after the police file a charge sheet in this case. As of now, the police have not filed a charge sheet in this case.

Shariful Islam seeks bail

Shariful Islam, who is a Bangladesh national, was arrested by the police based on a CCTV footage where he is seen on the staircase of the building where Saif Ali Khan lives. However, in the petition filed before the court, Islam claimed that the FIR was made falsely. It also mentions that Islam has fully cooperated in the investigation. The police already have all the evidence, and the accused cannot tamper with the case in any way.

The CCTV footage of Saif Ali Khan's building and photograph of the accused were sent to a forensic science laboratory for running facial recognition tests.