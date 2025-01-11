Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut sparks speculations, says possibility of alliance with BJP can't be ruled out

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut on Saturday softened his tone for the BJP saying that the possibility of alliance with it can not be ruled out, the Indian Express reported. Raut said, "Yes, anything is possible in politics. There are no permanent enemies and permanent friends in politics."

He cited the case of Nitish Kumar and said, "He (Nitish Kumar) was also a strong opponent of the BJP and now he is an ally of the BJP… therefore, in politics, anything can happen in the future."

What did Fadnavis say?

His statement came in response to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis' statement in which he said that Uddhav Thackeray was not his enemy. In an interview session on Friday, Fadnavis said, "First, Uddhav Thackeray was a friend. Then, Raj Thackeray became a friend. While Raj is still a friend, Uddhav Thackeray is not an enemy."

What's brewing in Maharashtra politics?

His statement has given an impetus to speculations that they can ally. What adds more to the speculation is Sena UBT's latest stand on Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA). Sanjay Raut on Saturday announced that Shiv Sena (UBT) will go solo in in various upcoming civic body elections. "In an alliance, workers of individual parties don't get opportunities, and it hampers organisational growth. We will contest polls to the Mumbai, Thane, Nagpur and other municipal corporations, zilla parishads and panchayats on our strength," he said.

A day earlier, he had taken a dig at the Congress party saying that if alliance partners feel that I.N.D.I.A bloc is disintegrating, Congress should take the blame. He said, "If the alliance partners feel the I.N.D.I.A bloc was only for the Lok Sabha polls and doesn't exist now, the Congress is to be blamed (for this situation). There has been no communication, dialogue (among constituents). We fought the Lok Sabha elections (together) and got good results."

"There should have been a meeting (of I.N.D.I.A) to chalk out future plans and it was the Congress' responsibility to take initiative in this regard," he asserted.