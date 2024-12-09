Rahul Narvekar, BJP MLA, elected unopposed as Maharashtra Assembly Speaker for second term

Follow us on Image Source : PTI/FILE Rahul Narvekar elected as Maharashtra Assembly Speaker

BJP MLA Rahul Narvekar was elected unopposed as the Speaker of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly on Monday. This marks the beginning of his second term as Speaker. He was elected unopposed as the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) had not fielded their candidate.

On Sunday, Narwekar the BJP MLA from Colaba assembly seat, filed his nomination papers. He was the speaker in the 14th assembly for two and a half years and was re-elected from the Colaba assembly seat in Mumbai in the November 20 assembly elections.

After his election, there will be a floor test to prove the new government’s strength. Governor CP Radhakrishnan will then address the joint session of both Houses of the state legislature. During his tenure as Maharashtra assembly speaker, Narwekar had ruled that the party led by Eknath Shinde was the legitimate and “real Shiv Sena” after a split in the Bal Thackeray-founded party.

He also held that the faction under Ajit Pawar was the real Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), which was founded by Sharad Pawar.

Maharashtra Assembly election results

Notably, in the recently concluded Maharashtra assembly elections, the Mahayuti coalition ( BJP, Shiv Sean, NCP) put up a stunning show, winning over 230 out of 288 seats, while the MVA could collectively manage only 46 seats.

As per the Election Commission, in Mahayuti, BJP got 132 MLAs, Shiv Sena got 57 and NCP got 41 seats. MVA constituent Shiv Sena (UBT) got 20 MLAs while Congress and NCP (SP) got 16 and 10 seats respectively.

