Pune Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti Elections: What happened in the last polls in 2017? Pune Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti Elections: The NCP swept the 2017 Pune Zilla Parishad polls, capturing 44 of 75 seats and affirming its rural stronghold. Shiv Sena grabbed 13, with BJP and Congress tying at 7 each. Independents took 2, while BSP, CPI, CPI-M and MNS scored zero.

The Maharashtra State Election Commission has set February 7 (Saturday), for elections to 12 Zilla Parishads and 125 Panchayat Samitis, reviving rural local body polls dormant since early 2017 in many areas like Satara Zilla Parishad and Pune Division. Elections for 12 Zilla Parishads (ZPs) and 125 Panchayat Samitis across Maharashtra will occur on Saturday, marking the first such polls since 2022. The State Election Commission (SEC) has deployed police and 1.28 lakh personnel, including 125 returning officers, across 25,471 polling stations to ensure smooth conduct. Originally set for February 5, voting was deferred due to the January 28 air crash death of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and three days of state mourning.

Pune Zilla Parishad: 2017 election snapshot

Pune Zilla Parishad elections, last held on February 21, 2017, featured 75 seats, including 38 reserved for women. Amid a 2021 census population of 38.47 lakh (SCs: 3.82 lakh; STs: 2.61 lakh), 30.04 lakh voters participated- 15.76 lakh men, 14.27 lakh women, and 12 others- yielding a 70.35 per cent turnout with 21.13 lakh votes cast (11.41 lakh men, 9.72 lakh women).

2017 Pune Zilla Parishad seat results:

Political Party Seats won NCP 44 Shiv Sena 13 BJP 7 Congress 7 Independents 2 BSP/CPI/CPI(M)/MNS 0

Pune Panchayat Samitis: NCP's sweeping victory

Pune's 13 Panchayat Samitis- Junnar, Ambegaon, Shirur, Khed, Maval, Mulshi, Haveli, Daund, Purandar, Velhe, Bhor, Baramati and Indapur- had 150 seats up for grabs in 2017.

2017 Panchayat Samiti seat results:

Political Party Seats won NCP 78 Shiv Sena 32 BJP 17 Congress 16 Independents 4 Others 2 BSP/CPI/CPI(M)/MNS 0

NCP's overwhelming control in both bodies (Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti Elections) underscores its rural stronghold, setting the stage for high-stakes contests as parties eye a comeback after nearly a decade.

