Live Panvel Municipal Corporation Results Live: Counting of votes underway as key battles in focus Follow live updates from the Panvel Municipal Corporation elections as counting of votes is underway across all wards. Track party leads, ward-wise winners, and key trends and Stay tuned for the final seat tally and overall outcome.

Mumbai: The Panvel Municipal Corporation Election 2026 witnessed a competitive battle across 20 wards, with a total of 246 candidates contesting for key corporator positions. Major political parties, including BJP, Shiv Sena, Congress, and NCP, fielded their candidates, alongside a significant number of independents, making it a multi-cornered contest in most wards. Voters turned out to decide the leadership that will shape civic administration, infrastructure, and local governance for the next term. Follow for live updates:

A total of 246 candidates are contesting elections in Panvel Municipal Corporation Election Results. Expect trends to come after 10 AM when counting of votes will commence.

BJP has already won 6 seats unopposes In the Panvel Municipal Corporation Elections, the BJP has already won 6 out of 78 seats unopposed, while an Independent also won a seat. Results for seven seats are already declared and counting of votes for the rest of the seats is set to commence at 10 AM.

What happened in previous Panvel Municipal Corporation Elections? The last municipal elections in Panvel took place on May 24, 2017, when voters elected representatives for 78 seats across 20 wards. 418 candidates contested elections and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won a staggering 51 seats to emerge as the single largest party. Peasants and Workers Party of India (PWP) was the second best party, winning 23 seats while Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) won only two seats each.

Welcome!! Welcome to our live coverage tracking the Panvel Municipal Corporation election results. After voting concluded across the city on January 15, 2026, votes will be counted today from10 AM as residents and political observers await the outcome in this key civic poll. The election has drawn intense attention following several unopposed victories — including multiple BJP candidates winning their seats without contest — raising both strategic advantages and public debate ahead of full results.