No salary for employees without Face App attendance, says Maharashtra Revenue Minister Bawankule

Maharashtra Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Wednesday said that only those revenue department employees who mark their attendance through the government’s facial recognition-based ‘Face App’ will be eligible for the August salary, which will be disbursed in September.

The move, aimed at improving accountability, follows a Union government directive mandating the use of the Face App and geo-fencing for all revenue staff. “Attendance must now be marked strictly from office premises through the app. Salaries will not be processed for employees who fail to comply,” Bawankule said. A formal government resolution (GR) to this effect will be issued soon, he added.

The minister was speaking after reviewing operations of the revenue department in Raigad district. As part of efforts to enhance efficiency, transparency, and citizen-centric governance, the government is implementing a 150-day action plan across departments, Bawankule said.

Raising concerns over the large number of pending quasi-judicial matters with revenue officers, he noted that he had personally resolved over 800 such cases in the past four months. “No quasi-judicial case should remain pending. Officials must utilise Lok Adalats to ensure speedy disposal,” he said.

Bawankule directed tahsildars and land records officials to clear all backlogs promptly. “Citizens should not be forced to come to Mantralaya for solutions. We must adopt innovative ways to bring administration closer to the people,” he said.

(With inputs from PTI)