Nanded blast case: Court acquits all 9 surviving accused in 2006 explosion

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Image used for representational purposes.

A Nanded court on Saturday acquitted all surviving accused in the 2006 Nanded blast case. Of the total 12 accused in the case, two had died in the explosion, while one died during the course of the trial. District and Additional Sessions Judge C V Marathe acquitted the remaining nine accused.

In 2006, an explosion had taken place on the intervening night of April 4 and 5 at the house of Laxman Rajkondwar, who was allegedly a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) worker, in Nanded. Rajkondwar's son Naresh Rajkondwar and Vishva Hindu Parishad activist Himanshu Panse were killed, allegedly while assembling the explosive device, the investigators claimed.The case was initially probed by the Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) and later transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation. As per defence lawyer Nitin Runwal, as many as 49 prosecution witnesses were examined during the trial.

Nanded blast case investigation

The Maharashtra Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) was initially probing the case and later it was transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Defence lawyer Nitin Runwal said that as many as 49 prosecution witnesses were examined during the trial of the blast case.

However, the prosecution could not prove that the incident was a `bomb blast' and not the explosion of a gas cylinder or some other inflammable object, he said.