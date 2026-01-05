Nagpur crime: Girlfriend dispute sparks brutal murder of 22-year-old man, four injured in brawl | Video Nagpur: The assailants descended with savage force. They targeted Ritik first, with rods and sticks smashing the back of his head. He collapsed on the spot, lifeless from the vicious blows. In the chaos, four others- including family members of Ritik- suffered serious injuries from the onslaught.

In Nagpur's Kalamna, 22-year-old Ritik Patel and his friend Tanshu Nagpure were chatting casually outside Ritik's home On Saturday night. Their ordinary evening shattered when Mustafa, alias Golu, suddenly appeared. Golu, known in the neighbourhood, invited the duo to drink alcohol with him. Both Ritik and Tanshu declined, sparking Golu's anger. Refusing to take no for an answer, he forcibly made them climb onto his bike and dragged them toward Mangalwari's Kanji House Chowk.

Escalation over girlfriend and money

As they rode, tensions boiled over into a heated argument about girlfriends and money. Golu boasted that if he asked his girlfriend for Rs 20,000, she'd deliver it instantly,no questions asked. Ritik, unimpressed, mocked him, saying, "What's so special about that?" The taunt ignited a furious exchange of insults. Enraged, Golu dumped Ritik and Tanshu off the bike midway and sped home to rally his brothers, informing them of the brewing feud. Not long after, one of Golu's brothers called Tanshu, hurling abuses and issuing death threats.

Neighborhood tensions spill over

Ritik, still fuming, confided the entire ordeal to his neighbor Salim on his way home. Salim promised to mediate and talk sense into Golu's group. But the accused misinterpreted this as a challenge, fearing Salim might join forces with Ritik. Seething with paranoia, they armed themselves with sticks, rods, and knives, launching a brutal ambush.

The fatal attack

The assailants descended with savage force. They targeted Ritik first, with rods and sticks smashing the back of his head. He collapsed on the spot, lifeless from the vicious blows. In the chaos, four others- including family members of Ritik- suffered serious injuries from the onslaught. The attackers fled into the night, leaving a trail of blood and terror.

Police swift action and arrests

Kalamna police sprang into action, registering a murder case. Assistant Police Inspector Tanaji Gavane led the investigation, swiftly apprehending all six suspects, including one minor. The accused, comprising Golu, his brothers, and associates, are now in custody as authorities probe the sequence of events.