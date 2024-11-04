Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Mumbra-Kalwa Assembly Poll 2024: Constituency profile, past winners, margin and party-wise candidates

Mumbra-Kalwa Assembly Election 2024: With the Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024 approaching, political parties are intensifying their preparations. The contest between the Maha Vikas Aghadi and Mahayuti alliances is particularly fierce, with both coalitions vying for dominance in key constituencies. Among the high-profile seats is the Mumbra-Kalwa constituency, established after the 2009 delimitation. Since then, Jitendra Awhad of the Sharad Pawar-led NCP has consistently won the seat in three successive elections.

Mumbra-Kalwa Constituency Demographic Profile

As of 2023, Mumbra, located in Thane district, has a population of over 600,000, with more than 80% of its residents being Muslim. Mumbra-Kalwa is a General category assembly seat, one of the six segments within the Kalyan Parliamentary constituency.

According to the 2011 Census, Scheduled Caste (SC) voters make up about 4.42% (14,896 individuals), while Scheduled Tribe (ST) voters represent 2.26% (7,617 individuals). Muslim voters are the majority, comprising approximately 43.7% (147,276) based on voter list analysis. The constituency is fully urban, with no rural voters.

In the 2019 parliamentary elections, Mumbra-Kalwa had a total of 337,017 registered voters, served by 351 polling booths across the constituency.

Mumbra-Kalwa Assembly Constituency Elections 2024: Poll Date

The Mumbra-Kalwa constituency in Maharashtra will go to the polls in a single phase on November 20, along with the other 287 other constituencies of the state.

Mumbra-Kalwa Assembly Constituency Elections 2024: Result Date

The result for the Mumbra-Kalwa Assembly seat, along with the other 287 constituencies, will be declared on November 23.

Mumbra-Kalwa Assembly Election 2024 Candidates

In 2024, Mumbra-Kalwa is set for an interesting battle. The contest will feature candidates from the factions led by Sharad Pawar and Ajit Pawar. Jitendra Awhad will represent the Sharad Pawar-led NCP-SP alliance, while Ajit Pawar’s faction of the NCP has fielded Najeeb Mulla. Additionally, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) has nominated Sushant Suryarao, adding further competition to the race.

Mumbra-Kalwa Assembly Constituency 2019 and 2014 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2009 Assembly election, Jitendra Awhad first claimed victory in Mumbra-Kalwa, defeating the Shiv Sena candidate by 15,689 votes. His margin increased to 47,683 votes in 2014, and further to 75,639 votes in 2019. Given his strong record, Awhad could secure a fourth win; however, the recent split within the NCP might influence the outcome.

Mumbra-Kalwa Assembly Constituency Past Winners

Year Candidate Party Total Vote 2019 Awhad Jitendra Satish NCP 109283 2014 Awhad Jitendra Satish NCP 86533 2009 Awhad Jitendra Satish NCP 61510

Mumbra-Kalwa Constituency Voter Turnout in 2019 and 2014

Mumbra-Kalwa legislative assembly constituency had a total of 1,78,589 electors in 2019. The total number of valid votes polled in the constituency was 1,79,050 or 50.07 per cent. In 2014, the constituency had a total of 3,48,429 electors. The total number of valid votes polled in the constituency was 1,65,354 or 47.94 per cent.