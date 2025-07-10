Mumbai: Palava Flyover worth Rs 250 cr turns hazardous just days after inauguration, sparks public outrage Mumbai: Widely circulated footage shows vehicles struggling to cross a badly damaged section of the bridge, with visible cracks and potholes drawing sharp criticism online. The video has sparked widespread outrage, with netizens questioning the construction quality and raising concerns.

Mumbai:

Just a week after its grand inauguration on July 4 (Friday), the Katai-Nilje flyover, commonly known as the Palava flyover, has drawn intense criticism from commuters. Inaugurated by Shiv Sena MLA Rajesh More, the Rs 250 crore project was aimed at easing traffic along the congested Shilphata-Kalyan corridor. However, incidents of skidding and poor road conditions have already marred its reputation.

Newly opened flyover becomes safety concern with multiple skidding incidents reported

On the very day of its launch, two bikers reportedly skidded on the flyover’s surface, suffering minor injuries. Since then, several commuters have voiced concerns, labelling it a "skidding zone" due to loose gravel, muddy patches, cement residue, and unevenly laid tar, all posing serious risks to road users.

Major structural flaws in just 4-days

The 562-meter-long flyover, supported by 45 pillars, shows signs of poor construction along a 450-meter stretch. Contractors from the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) have been rushed to the site and are now working to patch up the hazardous areas under public and administrative pressure.

Public backlash and viral outrage

Videos and images of the flyover’s deteriorating condition have gone viral, with social media users slamming what they allege to be corruption and negligence in the project’s execution. The incident has ignited widespread demands for accountability.

Project history and importance

Construction of the flyover began in December 2018 but was delayed in 2020 due to Indian Railways’ Dedicated Freight Corridor (DFC) expansion plans. The flyover, connecting Desai Creek to Katai toll naka, was intended to ease long-standing traffic issues in the Kalyan-Dombivli–Thane–Navi Mumbai belt- one of the region’s most congested transit routes.

Urgent repairs underway

MSRDC teams remain on-site, conducting emergency repairs as authorities attempt to address growing safety concerns. Meanwhile, commuters continue to demand answers on how a multi-crore infrastructure project could deteriorate within days of opening.