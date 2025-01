Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Mumbai: Fire breaks out at furniture market in Goregaon area.

Mumbai fire: A massive fire broke out at a furniture market in the Goregaon east area of Mumbai on Saturday (January 25), an official from the fire brigade said. As per the preliminary information, no casualties have been reported, he said.

The official said the blaze erupted around 11:19 am and spread to five furniture shops at Khadakpada market in Raheja building. He said the blaze has been categorised as level three, i.e. major fire.

More details are awaited in this regard.