Mumbai: BMC water pipeline bursts in Gautam Nagar, supply to be hit | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Mumbai: BMC water pipeline bursts in Gautam Nagar.

Mumbai water pipeline burst: The water supply to some areas of central and western Mumbai was likely to be affected as a major pipeline burst in Gautam Nagar area of ​​Powai in Mumbai around noon today (August 23), a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official said.

An 1800-mm diameter pipeline which brings water to the city from Tansa lake in Thane district burst in Gautam Nagar locality at around 12.45 pm, an official added. The water supply to K-East (Andheri East), H-East (Bandra East) and G-North (Dharavi and Sion) wards was likely to get affected, he added. As a torrent of water gushed out from the pipeline, the valves were closed so that water was not wasted, the official said.

The water valve was immediately closed to prevent wastage of water. BMC officials decided to isolate the damaged part of the main line which goes from Powai anchor block to the Maroshi tunnel shaft. The officials are trying to repair the water leak and restore normal water supply as soon as possible.

More details are awaited in this regard.