Friday, August 23, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Maharashtra
  4. Mumbai: BMC water pipeline bursts in Gautam Nagar, supply to be hit | VIDEO

Mumbai: BMC water pipeline bursts in Gautam Nagar, supply to be hit | VIDEO

Mumbai water pipeline burst: Thousands of litres of water got wasted due to which supply will be affected in Dadar, Andheri East, Kalina and Bandra East areas of Mumbai city.

Reported By : Atul Singh Edited By : Sheenu Sharma
Mumbai
Updated on: August 23, 2024 18:41 IST
Mumbai news, Mumbai water pipeline burst, BMC water pipeline bursts in Gautam Nagar, mumbai water su
Image Source : INDIA TV Mumbai: BMC water pipeline bursts in Gautam Nagar.

Mumbai water pipeline burst: The water supply to some areas of central and western Mumbai was likely to be affected as a major pipeline burst in Gautam Nagar area of ​​Powai in Mumbai around noon today (August 23), a Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official said.

An 1800-mm diameter pipeline which brings water to the city from Tansa lake in Thane district burst in Gautam Nagar locality at around 12.45 pm, an official added. The water supply to K-East (Andheri East), H-East (Bandra East) and G-North (Dharavi and Sion) wards was likely to get affected, he added. As a torrent of water gushed out from the pipeline, the valves were closed so that water was not wasted, the official said.

The water valve was immediately closed to prevent wastage of water.  BMC officials decided to isolate the damaged part of the main line which goes from Powai anchor block to the Maroshi tunnel shaft. The officials are trying to repair the water leak and restore normal water supply as soon as possible. 

Related Stories
80 students admitted to hospital after eating biscuits at Maharashtra school, probe ordered

80 students admitted to hospital after eating biscuits at Maharashtra school, probe ordered

Truck turns turtle on Mumbai-Pune expressway, horrific video captured on cam | WATCH

Truck turns turtle on Mumbai-Pune expressway, horrific video captured on cam | WATCH

Mumbai railway commuter organisations hold 'wear your white' protest: Check key demands

Mumbai railway commuter organisations hold 'wear your white' protest: Check key demands

Maharashtra Bandh tomorrow: Who called it and what are their demands? Explained

Maharashtra Bandh tomorrow: Who called it and what are their demands? Explained

More details are awaited in this regard. 

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Maharashtra

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Maharashtra News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement