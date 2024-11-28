Mahesh Sawant, who defeated Raj Thackeray's son Amit in Mahim, admitted to Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai

Follow us on Image Source : VIDEO SCREENGRAB Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Mahesh Sawant

In a significant development, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Mahesh Sawant on Thursday (November 28) was admitted to Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai after complaining of chest pain. According to the information released, angiography was done on the Sena (UBT) leader, which revealed that the blockage was removed. Significantly, Mahesh Sawant had recently registered a thumping victory from the Mahim assembly seats in the recently concluded Maharashtra Assembly polls. Sawant won the Mahim seat by defeating Amit Thackeray and Sada Sarvankar.