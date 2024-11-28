Thursday, November 28, 2024
     
  4. Mahesh Sawant, who defeated Raj Thackeray's son Amit in Mahim, admitted to Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai

Mahesh Sawant, who defeated Raj Thackeray's son Amit in Mahim, admitted to Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai

According to the information released, angiography was done on the Sena (UBT) leader, which revealed that the blockage was removed.

Reported By : Sachin Chaudhary Edited By : Vaidehi Jahagirdar
Mumbai
Published : Nov 28, 2024 23:02 IST, Updated : Nov 28, 2024 23:04 IST
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Mahesh Sawant
Image Source : VIDEO SCREENGRAB Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Mahesh Sawant

In a significant development, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Mahesh Sawant on Thursday (November 28) was admitted to Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai after complaining of chest pain. According to the information released, angiography was done on the Sena (UBT) leader, which revealed that the blockage was removed. Significantly, Mahesh Sawant had recently registered a thumping victory from the Mahim assembly seats in the recently concluded Maharashtra Assembly polls. Sawant won the Mahim seat by defeating Amit Thackeray and Sada Sarvankar. 

