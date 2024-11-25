Maharashtra: Shiv Sena stakes claim for CM post, says Eknath Shinde still in race

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Eknath Shinde

In a significant development in Maharashtra politics, Shiv Sena has staked its claim for the Chief Minister's post, even as discussions surrounding the leadership continue. Sanjay Shirsat, a prominent leader of the party, clarified that Eknath Shinde is still in the race for the top post, dismissing any notion that he has been sidelined. According to Shirsat, the final decision regarding the Chief Minister's post will be made in Delhi, and the ongoing discussions will play a crucial role in shaping the outcome.

Sanjay Shirsat 's statement on Eknath Shinde

Sanjay Shirsat emphasised that Eknath Shinde remains the face of the government following the elections and that Shiv Sena's legislators are keen for him to continue as Chief Minister. "Eknath Shinde has not been ruled out of the race for the CM's post. There are ongoing discussions, and the final decision will be made in Delhi. Shinde was the face of our government in the elections, and our legislators want him to remain CM," Shirsat said.

He also pointed out that with municipal elections soon approaching in Maharashtra, all factors, including the party's electoral prospects, will be considered when making the decision.

Shirsat further added that the hope for Shinde to continue as Chief Minister is still very much alive. "We have not given up on the hope that Shinde will remain CM. Today, three leaders, including Shinde, Fadnavis, and Ajit Pawar, may travel to Delhi for talks. After that, a meeting will take place in Mumbai, and we expect the picture to be clear by tomorrow," he stated.

Suspense over Chief Minister's post continues

The political suspense in Maharashtra regarding the Chief Minister's post is far from over. Recently, discussions within the Maha Yuti alliance, comprising the Shiv Sena, BJP, and NCP factions, revealed differing views on who should lead the state. Sources suggest that the Ajit Pawar faction of the NCP and BJP's Devendra Fadnavis camp have agreed to support Fadnavis as the next CM. During a meeting on Sunday, Ajit Pawar and his MLAs reportedly expressed their support for Fadnavis to assume the top position.

However, the Shinde camp remains firm in its belief that Eknath Shinde should retain the CM's post, as many of their legislators are strongly backing him. Shinde's leadership, particularly his initiative of the "Laadli Bahna Yojana" aimed at empowering women, has garnered significant support and benefits for the Maha Yuti in the elections.

The Shinde faction argues that with the upcoming BMC (Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation) and other municipal elections, it would be politically advantageous for Shinde to remain Chief Minister. On the other hand, BJP leaders, especially from the Fadnavis camp, contend that since the BJP has secured the most seats in the recent elections, it is only fitting that Devendra Fadnavis be given the CM's post.

A crucial meeting in Delhi

In a bid to resolve the leadership deadlock, top leaders from the Maha Yuti alliance—Devendra Fadnavis, Eknath Shinde, and Ajit Pawar—are expected to meet in Delhi today. The meeting will reportedly include key BJP leaders, including Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP President JP Nadda. This meeting is seen as a decisive moment, as the final decision regarding the Maharashtra Chief Minister's position is likely to be made after these talks.