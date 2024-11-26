Maharashtra new government likely to take oath on December 2: Sources

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Devendra Fadnavis, Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar

The swearing-in ceremony for Maharashtra’s new government, including the Chief Minister, could take another four to five days, according to sources. Discussions are underway to hold the grand event on December 2, with preparations in full swing for a large-scale ceremony. While discussions are underway to hold the event on December 2, the primary reason for the hold-up is an ongoing tussle within the ruling Mahayuti coalition over the Chief Minister’s post, sources revealed.

Shinde vs. Fadnavis: The Crux of Delay

The stalemate stems from differences between the BJP and Shiv Sena factions regarding leadership. Shiv Sena leaders are firm on retaining Eknath Shinde as the chief minister, citing his leadership as pivotal to the alliance’s resounding victory. Sena spokesperson Naresh Mhaske stated that the elections in Maharashtra were contested under Shinde’s leadership, and retaining him as Chief Minister would honor the alliance's unity and leadership.

However, BJP leaders, including MLC Pravin Darekar, are advocating for Devendra Fadnavis to reclaim the Chief Minister's post. With the BJP securing its highest-ever tally of 132 seats in the assembly, many in the party believe Fadnavis is best positioned to lead the state government.

Meanwhile, the Ajit Pawar faction of the NCP, which is also a part of the Mahayuti (grand alliance) has reportedly agreed to support BJP's Devendra Fadnavis for the Chief Minister (CM) position.

Amid speculations of a potential constitutional crisis if the government is not formed by November 26, officials have clarified that the 15th assembly has already been constituted following the publication of election results by the Election Commission. This dispels fears of President’s Rule, ensuring there is no immediate legal urgency to resolve the impasse.

The Mahayuti coalition, comprising the BJP, Shiv Sena, and Ajit Pawar-led NCP, secured 230 of the 288 assembly seats, leaving the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi with just 46 seats. While the alliance remains confident of forming the government, the delay has fueled political speculations and public interest. BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis has denied any disputes over the CM’s post, insisting that coalition leaders will arrive at a consensus.