Maharashtra Minister Chhagan Bhujbal says he resigned in November, pledges unwavering fight for OBCs

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Maharashtra minister Chhagan Bhujbal

Maharashtra Minister Chhagan Bhujbal on Saturday disclosed that he tendered his resignation from the state cabinet last November over a dispute on the Maratha quota issue.

Bhujbal, who belongs to the Ajit Pawar-led faction of the NCP, accused the state government of facilitating "backdoor entry" of the Maratha community into the OBC quota.

Bhujbal, while addressing a rally in Ahmednagar on Saturday, reiterated that he is not opposing Marathas getting the reservation but is against sharing the existing quota for the Other Backward Classes (OBCs).

Resigned day before OBC Elgar rally in Ambad: Bhujbal

"Many leaders from the opposition, even leaders from my government say that I should resign. Someone said Bhujbal should be sacked from the cabinet," the senior OBC leader noted.

"I want to tell leaders from the opposition, government, and my party that ahead of the OBC Elgar rally held in Ambad on November 17, I resigned from the cabinet on November 16 and then went to attend that event," he said.

I kept quiet on resignation because of Fadnavis, Eknath: Bhujbal

Bhujbal further said he kept quiet for more than two months because Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis asked him not to speak about it.

"There is no need for sacking. I have tendered my resignation. I will fight for the OBCs till the end," the leader added.

Bhujbal's remarks come against the backdrop of the demand from some sections for his resignation as food and civil supplies minister as he has been criticising the state government over its handling of the Maratha quota demand.

(With PTI inputs)

Also read: 'BJP has massive advantage over Opposition now, but...': Prashant Kishor in Aap Ki Adalat