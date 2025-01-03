Maharashtra: Man declared 'dead', revives after ambulance hits a pothole in Kolhapur

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Representative image

A miraculous incident in Kolhapur has left many in awe, with some even calling it a "New Year Miracle." A man, who was declared dead after suffering a heart attack, came back to life when the ambulance carrying his body hit a pothole on its way back home. The incident has stunned the local community and sparked discussions about the role of fate and divine intervention.

The extraordinary story centers around 65-year-old Pandurang Tatya, a resident of Kasba Bawda in Kolhapur. Fifteen days ago, Pandurang was performing a religious prayer when he suddenly collapsed due to a heart attack. His wife immediately called for help, and with the assistance of neighbours, they rushed him to the hospital.

The doctors, despite all their intervention, declared Pandurang officially dead. The news quickly reached most of the village, and by this time, relatives had begun to gather at home for the funeral preparations. The family was deep in the preparation of funeral rites when the unthinkable happened.

Just as the ambulance was carrying the body to the home of his family, it suddenly went over a huge pothole on the road, and to everyone's surprise, there was movement from the body of Pandurang. With that, the family noted the changes and rushed him immediately to the hospital.

The doctors at the hospital were astonished at first. Pandurang came in with a diagnosis of being dead, but when they checked, he was alive and alert. He had even regained his vital signs, and although he had no stethoscope strapped to him by the nurses, he stood on his own two feet. The family, overwhelmed with the event's outcome, saw it through the blessings of their deity, Lord Panduranga.

Such an incident has stunned medical professionals and the local community. Many consider it a miracle event surpassing any logical explanation. The reason for his unexplainable sudden coming back to life is still unknown, but the family expressed its gratitude for the second chance it has. His wife, who was present with him throughout the episode, expressed appreciation with these words: "It is the divine grace of Lord Panduranga that brought him back to life." Now the family is focusing on Pandurang's entire recovery, as he still receives treatment. Apart from giving hope to the family, this fantastic revival will also inspire the entire community.