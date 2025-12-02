Maharashtra local body polls 2025: What happened in Gadchiroli, Gondia and Wardha districts in last elections? Maharashtra Municipal Council, Nagar Panchayat Polls 2025: The Mahayuti, consisting the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), had swept the 2024 Maharashtra polls, winning 235 of the 288 assembly seats.

The polling for the crucial election to the municipal councils (nagar parishads) and municipal panchayats (nagar panchayats) is underway in Maharashtra and the results will be declared on Wednesday (December 3). The election is going to be the litmus test for Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis-led Mahayuti government following the alliance's success in the 2024 Maharashtra assembly elections.

The Mahayuti, consisting the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), had swept the 2024 Maharashtra polls, winning 235 of the 288 assembly seats. The BJP alone had won 132 seats, while the Shinde Sena and the NCP won 57 and 41 seats, respectively.

The election will also be a test for the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), which includes the Shiv Sena-UBT, NCP-SP and Congress. The opposition bloc had performed miserably in 2024 assembly polls, winning just 46 seats -- Shiv Sena-UBT (20), Congress (16) and NCP-SP (10).

Nagpur Division

Polling is being held in the Nagpur division as well. The division consists six districts - Bhandara, Chandrapur, Gadchiroli, Gondia, Nagpur, and Wardha.

What happened in Gadchiroli, Gondia and Wardha districts in the last municipal council elections?

Gadchiroli District:

Talking about the previous municipal council elections in 2016 in the Gadchiroli district, there were three municipal councils - Gadchiroli, Desaiganj and Armori.

Gadchiroli Municipal Council:

Total Seats in 2016: 25

BJP: 21

Independents: 2

Congress: 1

Others: 1

Desaiganj Municipal Council:

Total Seats in 2016: 18

BJP: 12

Congress: 5

NCP: 1

Armori Municipal Council:

Total Seats in 2019: 17

BJP: 8

Congress: 6

Shiv Sena: 1

CPI: 1

Others: 1

Gondia District:

Talking about the previous municipal council elections in 2016 in the Gondia district, there were two municipal councils - Gondia and Tirora.

Gondia Municipal Council:

Total Seats in 2017: 42

BJP: 18

Congress: 9

NCP: 7

BSP: 5

Shiv Sena: 2

Independent: 1

Tirora Municipal Council:

Total Seats in 2017: 17

NCP: 9

BJP: 5

Shiv Sena: 2

Independent: 1

Wardha District:

Talking about the previous municipal council elections in 2016 in the Wardha district, there were six municipal councils - Aarvi, Deoli, Hinganghat, Pulgaon, Sindi Railway, and Wardha.

Aarvi Municipal Council:

Total Seats in 2016: 23

BJP: 23

Deoli Municipal Council:

Total Seats in 2016: 17

BJP: 11

Congress: 6

Hinganghat Municipal Council:

Total Seats in 2016: 38

BJP: 28

NCP: 4

Independents: 3

Others: 2

Shiv Sena: 1

Pulgaon Municipal Council:

Total Seats in 2016: 18

BJP: 8

BSP: 5

Independents: 3

Congress: 2

Sindi Railway Municipal Council:

Total Seats in 2016: 17

BJP: 8

Congress: 6

NCP: 2

Independent: 1

Wardha Municipal Council:

Total Seats in 2016: 38

BJP: 26

NCP: 6

Congress: 5

CPI-M: 1

What happened in Gondia district in the last nagar panchayat elections?

Gondia District:

Talking about the previous nagar panchayat elections in the Gondia district, there were two nagar panchayats -- Goregaon and Salekasa.

Goregaon Nagar Panchayat:

2015 Results:

BJP: 7

Congress: 5

Independents: 4

NCP: 1

Salekasa Nagar Panchayat: