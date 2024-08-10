Maharashtra: Controversial posters targeting Uddhav Thackeray emerge in Thane ahead of rally

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Posters targeting Uddhav Thackeray emerge in Thane ahead of the rally.

Ahead of Uddhav Thackeray's rally in Thane this evening, posters targeting the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader have emerged, showing him bowing at the feet of Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, and Rahul Gandhi. The posters also depict Sanjay Raut and Aaditya Thackeray standing in the background.

Message on the posters

The posters carry a Marathi caption, which roughly translates to, "I bow down at your feet...I will worship your feet." This has sparked controversy ahead of Thackeray’s first public address in Maharashtra after his three-day visit to Delhi.

Thackeray's rally as part of 'Bhagwa Week'

Uddhav Thackeray's rally, set to begin at 7 PM at Gadkari Rangayatan ground in Thane, is part of Shiv Sena UBT's "Bhagwa Week" initiative. This marks Thackeray's first major public appearance in the state following his Delhi tour.

