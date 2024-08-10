Saturday, August 10, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Maharashtra
  4. Maharashtra: Controversial posters targeting Uddhav Thackeray emerge in Thane ahead of rally

Maharashtra: Controversial posters targeting Uddhav Thackeray emerge in Thane ahead of rally

Controversial posters depicting Uddhav Thackeray bowing at the feet of Congress leaders have surfaced in Thane ahead of his rally this evening. The rally, part of Shiv Sena UBT’s "Bhagwa Week," will be Thackeray’s first public address in Maharashtra following his recent visit to Delhi.

Reported By : Atul Singh Edited By : Nitin Kumar
Thane
Updated on: August 10, 2024 11:57 IST
Uddhav Thackeray Maharashtra
Image Source : INDIA TV Posters targeting Uddhav Thackeray emerge in Thane ahead of the rally.

Ahead of Uddhav Thackeray's rally in Thane this evening, posters targeting the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader have emerged, showing him bowing at the feet of Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, and Rahul Gandhi. The posters also depict Sanjay Raut and Aaditya Thackeray standing in the background.

Message on the posters  

The posters carry a Marathi caption, which roughly translates to, "I bow down at your feet...I will worship your feet." This has sparked controversy ahead of Thackeray’s first public address in Maharashtra after his three-day visit to Delhi.

Thackeray's rally as part of 'Bhagwa Week'  

Uddhav Thackeray's rally, set to begin at 7 PM at Gadkari Rangayatan ground in Thane, is part of Shiv Sena UBT's "Bhagwa Week" initiative. This marks Thackeray's first major public appearance in the state following his Delhi tour.

Also read | Shrikant Shinde mocks Uddhav Thackeray's meet with Rahul: 'Once leaders from Delhi used to come to Matoshree'

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Maharashtra

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Maharashtra News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement