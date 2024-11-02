Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde stops his convoy to help injured person on Mumbai road | VIDEO

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Screengrab

In a remarkable display of compassion, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde paused his convoy to aid a seriously injured individual on the BKC bridge while travelling from Mumbai to Thane. The incident occurred late on the night of November 1, following a meeting at the Chief Minister’s official residence, Varsha Bangalow. As CM Shinde’s vehicle approached the bridge, he spotted a man lying injured on the roadway with a motorcycle nearby, indicating he had been involved in an accident.

Recognising the situation's urgency, CM Shinde immediately ordered his convoy to halt and stepped out to assess the scene. Upon reaching the injured youth, the Chief Minister learned that the man had sustained injuries from a motorcycle accident.

Without hesitation, Shinde summoned a team of doctors who were accompanying him. They promptly administered first aid to the victim and arranged for his transportation to a nearby hospital for further treatment.

This heartwarming act has garnered significant attention, especially after a video of the incident went viral on social media.

The Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) later confirmed the details and praised Shinde for his sensitivity, noting that even amid the hectic pace of election campaigning, he displayed genuine concern for the welfare of an injured individual.