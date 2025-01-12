Sunday, January 12, 2025
     
Leopard roams freely inside IIT Bombay campus | Watch

In a chilling video, a leopard was spotted on the campus of the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT-B) in Powai.

Reported By : Sachin Chaudhary Edited By : Devanshe Pandey
Bombay
Published : Jan 12, 2025 10:31 IST, Updated : Jan 12, 2025 10:31 IST
IIT Bombay
Image Source : INDIA TV Leopard spotted inside IIT-Bombay campus

In a strange incident, a leopard was spotted inside the Indian Institute of Technology, Mumbai campus. The movement of leopard was recorded in a video and it can be seen roaming around in the forest area on the IIT-B campus. The video is also shared on the social media sites. IIT Bombay's campus covers 200 hectares in Powai, Mumbai. It is located in East Mumbai, between the Vihar and Powai lakes.

 

IIT Bombay leopard video

In the video shot by commuters, the leopard is seen roaming around the forest area. Watch video here.

This is not nthe first time a leaopard has been spotted in the IIT B campus. In 2022 also, a leopard was spotted inside the campus. A distress call was made to the forest department and a team was sent to the spot to investigate. 

IIT Bombay rankings

IIT Bombay is one of the top-rated leading technical universities in the world. In the QS WUR 2025 Global Rankings,  IIT Bombay ascended 31 places and achieved its best-ever global ranking of 118th (advanced from the 149th position last year). The Institute received an overall score of 56.3 out of 100. 

IIT Bombay history

In 1958, IIT Bombay was established as part of a government initiative inspired by recommendations from a committee led by Sir Nalini Ranjan Sarkar. In 1961, an Act of Parliament granted it the status of an institution of national importance, allowing it to confer its own degrees and diplomas. The Institutes of Technology Act is an act of the Indian Parliament (No. 59 of 1961, and amended in 1963) that declared certain institutions of technology to be institutions of national importance.

