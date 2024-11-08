Kothrud Assembly Election 2024: Constituency profile, past winners, margin, and party-wise candidates

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Kothrud Assembly Election 2024

Kothrud Assembly Election 2024: The Kothrud Assembly constituency is one of the 288 constituencies in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 210 of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly. The constituency is a general seat and not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs). The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP-Ajit Pawar), Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde), NCP (Sharad Pawar), Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress, and the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) are the main parties in the state.

Kothrud Assembly Constituency: Demographic Profile

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 195158 voters in the Kothrud constituency during the 2019 Assembly Elections. Out of this, 104534 were male and 90433 were female voters. Two voters belonged to the third gender. 183 valid postal votes were cast in the constituency.

Kothrud Assembly Elections 2024: Poll Date

The Kothrud constituency in Maharashtra will go to the polls on November 20.

Kothrud Assembly Elections 2024: Result Date

The result for Kothrud will be declared on November 23 (Saturday), along with the other 287 constituencies in Maharashtra.

Kothrud Assembly Constituency: Present candidates

The BJP fielded its present MLA, Chandrakant Bachhu Patil, from the constituency once again. He will lock horns with Maharashtra Navnirman Sena leader Adv. Kishor Nana Shinde to assert his victory over the assembly seat once again.

Kothrud Assembly Constituency 2019 and 2014 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In 2019, Chandrakant Bachhu Patil of the Bhartiya Janata Party won the seat by defeating Maharashtra Navnirman Sena candidate Adv. Kishor Nana Shinde with a margin of 25495 votes. Patil polled 105246 votes as against Shinde who secured 79751 votes.

In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly Elections,BJP candidate Kulkarni Medha Vishram won the seat. She was polled 100941 votes. SHS candidate Chandrakant Balbhim Mokate got 36279 votes and was the runner-up.

Kothrud Assembly Constituency: Past Winners

2009: Chandrakant Mokate- Shiv Sena (then undivided)

2014: Medha Kulkarni- Bharatiya Janata Party

2019: Chandrakant Patil- Bharatiya Janata Party

Kothrud Assembly Constituency: Voter Turnout

In 2019, the total number of valid votes polled in the Kothrud Assembly Constituency was 191129. While, in the 2014 elections, the valid votes polled were 195754.