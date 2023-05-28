Follow us on Image Source : ANI Justice Dhanuka takes oath as Chief Justice of Bombay High Court

Mumbai: Justice Ramesh D Dhanuka was sworn in as the Chief Justice of the Bombay High Court today. Maharashtra Governor Ramesh Bais administered the oath of office to Justice Dhanuka at a brief swearing-in ceremony held at the Raj Bhavan in Mumbai.

The Centre on Friday appointed Chief Justices to five High Courts, including Justice Dhanuka, who will have a three-day tenure as Chief Justice of the Bombay HC. He is due to retire on May 30, making his tenure possibly the shortest, which he will serve during the summer vacation of the HC.

Additional Chief Secretary Manisha Mhaiskar Patankar read out the warrant of appointment of the Chief Justice issued by India's President Droupadi Murmu. The ceremony began and concluded with the national anthem played by the police band, a Raj Bhavan statement said.

Leader of Opposition in the state Legislative Council Ambadas Danve, Mumbai Guardian Minister Deepak Kesarkar, family members of Justice Dhanuka, judges of the Bombay High Court, Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission Chairman Justice (retd) K K Tated, Advocate General Birendra Saraf, Director General of Police Rajnish Seth and senior government officers were present on the occasion.

The Supreme Court Collegium had pointed out that the office of the Chief Justice of Bombay HC was lying vacant for quite some time, consequent upon the elevation of Justice Dipankar Datta to the Supreme Court. Therefore, an appointment to that office was required to be made. It had recommended the name of Justice Dhanuka for elevation as chief justice of the Bombay High Court.

About Justice Ramesh Dhanuka

Born on May 31, 1961, Justice Ramesh Dhanuka did his schooling in Mumbai. He acquired a bachelor's degree in commerce and law from the University of Mumbai, as per the statement. He started law practice at the Bombay High Court in 1985 in the chamber of Justice D R Dhanuka (retd), till his elevation as the Bombay HC judge in 1990.

He was on the senior counsel panel of the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai for the last several years and has appeared in a large number of matters representing the civic body in the Bombay High Court, the statement said. He joined as an additional judge of the Bombay HC on January 23, 2012, it added.

(With PTI inputs)