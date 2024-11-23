Jamner Assembly Election Results LIVE: Tough battle between Girish Mahajan and Dilip Khodpe, who will win?

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV Jamner Assembly Election Result

Jamner Assembly Election Results LIVE Updates: The counting of votes in the Maharashtra assembly elections began Saturday morning, with all eyes on the outcome of the battle between the ruling BJP-led Mahayuti coalition and the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance, which is seeking to make a comeback. The counting of votes commenced at 8 am in all the counting centres in the state, an election official said.

At the counting centres, officials first began verifying and counting the postal ballots, with the counting of EVM votes scheduled to start at 8.30 am. There will be a minimum of 20 rounds of counting in each assembly segment, an official said.The final turnout in the polls, held on November 20, was 66.05 per cent, up from 61.1 per cent in 2019.

The Jamner Assembly constituency is one of the 288 constituencies in the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly. It is constituency number 19 of the state Legislative Assembly and comes under Jalgaon district. The constituency is a general seat not reserved for Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs). It is part of the Jalgaon Lok Sabha constituency along with another five assembly segments. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP-Ajit Pawar), Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde), NCP (Sharad Pawar), Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress, and the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) are the main parties in the state. In the last Assembly election in 2019, BJP's Girish Mahajan won the Jamner seat by defeating Sanjay Bhaskarrao Garud of the Nationalist Congress Party.

According to the Election Commission of India's (ECI) Voter Turnout App, 69.74 per cent per cent of voters used their franchise in Maharashtra, while over 67 per cent voted in two phases in Jharkhand.

Jamner Constituency Demographic Profile

Jamner’s demographics reflect a mix of rural and semi-urban populations, with a strong focus on agriculture-based livelihoods. The area also has several educational institutions that contribute to its local infrastructure. Known for its agricultural production, especially cotton, bananas, and oranges, the area plays a vital role in the regional economy. Politically, Jamner has been a stronghold for the Bharatiya Janata Party, with Girish Mahajan representing the constituency since 1995.

As per data from the Election Commission, there were 3,08,601 voters in the Jamner constituency during the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly Elections. Out of this, 1,60,682 voters were male and 1,47,915 were female. No voter belonged to the third gender. There were 1,787 postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Jamner in 2019 was 351 (345 men and 06 women).

In 2014, the total number of voters in the Jamner Assembly constituency was 2,77,988. Out of this, 1,45,793 voters were male and 1,32,190 were female. There were 1,628 postal votes in the constituency. The number of service voters in Jamner in 2014 was 368 (272 men and 96 women).

Jamner Assembly Constituency Elections 2024: Poll Date

The Jamner constituency in Maharashtra went into the polls in a single phase on November 20, along with the other 287 constituencies of the state.

Jamner Assembly Constituency Elections 2024: Result Date

The result for the Jamner Assembly seat will be declared on November 23, along with the other 287 constituencies in Maharashtra.

Jamner Assembly Election 2024 Candidates

The BJP has fielded Girish Mahajan from Jamner's seat. Sharad Pawar-led faction of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) has fielded Dilip Khodpe from this seat.

Jamner Assembly Constituency 2019 and 2014 Winners (Candidates and Parties)

In the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly Elections, BJP's Girish Mahajan won the Jamner seat with a margin of 35,014 votes. He was polled 1,14,714 votes with a vote share of 54.95%. He defeated NCP candidate Sanjay Bhaskarrao Garud, who got 79,700 votes (38.18%). Vanchit Bahujan Aaghadi candidate Bhimrao Namdeo Chavan stood third with 6,471 votes (3.10%). The total number of valid votes polled was 2,08,765.

In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly Elections, BJP's Girish Mahajan won the Jamner seat with a margin of 35,768 votes. He was polled 1,03,498 votes with a vote share of 53.20%. He defeated NCP candidate Digambar Keshav Patil, who got 67,730 votes (34.81%). Shiv Sena candidate Subhash Dagadu Tanwar stood third with 14,232 votes (7.32%). The total number of valid votes polled was 1,94,548.

Jamner Assembly Constituency Past Winners

1972: Narayan Kisan Patil (Independent)

1978: Garud Gajananrao Raghunathrao (Independent)

1980: Jain Ishwarlal Shankarlal (Congress)

1985: Babusing Dagadusing Rathod (Congress)

1990: Mahajan Dattatray Ughadu (Congress)

1995: Girish Mahajan (Bharatiya Janata Party)

1999: Girish Mahajan (Bharatiya Janata Party)

2004: Girish Mahajan (Bharatiya Janata Party)

2009: Girish Mahajan (Bharatiya Janata Party)

2014: Girish Mahajan (Bharatiya Janata Party)

2019: Girish Mahajan (Bharatiya Janata Party)

Jamner Constituency Voter Turnout in 2019 and 2014

Jamner legislative assembly constituency had a total of 3,08,601 electors in 2019. The total number of valid votes polled in the constituency was 2,06,660 or 67.61 per cent. In 2014, the constituency had a total of 2,77,988 electors. The total number of valid votes polled in the constituency was 1,92,752 or 69.96 per cent.